What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

Know all about the mysterious place called 'Point Nemo' on Earth that is closer to people living in the International space station than those on the planet.

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be in a place that does not have any living being? A place that is closer to space than it is to land. There is one place in the world which is known for its emptiness.

The 'Point Nemo' or 'oceanic pole of inaccessibility' is the farthest from land. It is situated in the South Pacific in the middle of nothingness. 'Nemo' is a Latin word which means 'no one'. This spot lies at 48°52.6′ south latitude 123°23.6′ west longitude.

The nearest land to Point Nemo is 2,700 km away. It is covered with 1,000 miles of water in every direction. The closest landmasses to the pole are one of the Pitcairn Islands to the north, one of the Easter Islands to the northeast, and one island off the coast of Antarctica to the south.

Point Nemo is so secluded that the people living in the International Space Station are far closer to it with the space station being at 258 miles from the Earth at any given time. Probably due to the non-existence of life anywhere near this place, it is an ideal place for falling debris.

