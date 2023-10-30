Headlines

What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Tata Motors wins compensation of Rs 766 crore for investment in Singur plant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

Best batting strike rate in World Cup 2023

7 Tips to fix your sleep cycle

10 highest-paid Indian actors on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

HomeScience

Science

What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

Know all about the mysterious place called 'Point Nemo' on Earth that is closer to people living in the International space station than those on the planet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be in a place that does not have any living being? A place that is closer to space than it is to land. There is one place in the world which is known for its emptiness. 

The 'Point Nemo' or 'oceanic pole of inaccessibility' is the farthest from land. It is situated in the South Pacific in the middle of nothingness. 'Nemo' is a Latin word which means 'no one'. This spot lies at 48°52.6′ south latitude 123°23.6′ west longitude. 

The nearest land to Point Nemo is 2,700 km away. It is covered with 1,000 miles of water in every direction. The closest landmasses to the pole are one of the Pitcairn Islands to the north, one of the Easter Islands to the northeast, and one island off the coast of Antarctica to the south.

Point Nemo is so secluded that the people living in the International Space Station are far closer to it with the space station being at 258 miles from the Earth at any given time. Probably due to the non-existence of life anywhere near this place, it is an ideal place for falling debris. 

Read: 'Growing more desperate...': UN chief Antonio Guterres as Gaza crisis enters third week

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

Viral video: Bride-to-be's epic dance to 'Oh My Darling' impresses internet, watch

Farewell Matthew Perry! Why death of TV star 10,000 miles away seems like loss of a close friend for Indian millennials

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE