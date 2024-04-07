Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will this rare celestial event be visible in India?

The eclipse's path will traverse North America, journeying over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: On Monday, April 8, a rare celestial event known as a total solar eclipse will grace the skies. This captivating phenomenon occurs when the Moon, in its closer orbit to Earth, aligns directly between our planet and the Sun, momentarily blocking its light and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. Following the first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 on March 25, this will be the inaugural solar eclipse of the year.

Scientists anticipate that this total solar eclipse will bring about various unusual occurrences, including earthly disturbances and alterations in animal behavior. Recent research even suggests that eclipse events can influence cloud activity, with observations indicating the disappearance of shallow cumulus clouds when the moon obscures the sun.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024? Will it be visible in India?

The upcoming solar eclipse in 2024 won't be visible in India, but parts of North America will have the rare opportunity to witness it. India will have to wait until 2031 for its next solar eclipse, which will be an Annular Solar Eclipse on May 21.

During this event, a captivating "ring of fire" will form, lasting about two and a half hours in total. The peak moment, where totality occurs, is anticipated to last approximately four minutes and 27 seconds according to NASA.