Surya Grahan 2021: When, where and how to watch total solar eclipse on Saturday

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on Saturday (Saturday 4). It will be a total solar eclipse when the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth.

The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm. This solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

As per the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsha of Margsirsha month. The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm.



How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

The second and last solar eclipse of 2021 will not be visible in India as such but you can watch the celestial event live online on December 4. The event will be live streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, the solar eclipse stream can be accessed from NASA’s official website.