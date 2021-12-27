‘Somalaya’: Know about the mountains that will replace the Himalayas in the future

Headlines

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cricket empire expands in US, Mumbai Indians NY beats Satya Nadella’s team

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

HomeScience

Science

‘Somalaya’: Know about the mountains that will replace the Himalayas in the future

The Somalaya mountains will form the same way in which the Himalayas began forming 50 million years ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 12:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Himalayas, the world’s tallest mountains, are a relatively new feature on the timescale of planet Earth. They began forming 50 million years ago when two pieces of the Earth’s crust, called plates, colliding with each other. About 200 million years from now, a new mountain range is expected to emerge in similar fashion, as per research by geologists at the Utrecht University published earlier in 2021. The researchers, led by geologist Dr Douwe van Hinsbergen, call these mountains of the future as the ‘Somalaya’ mountain range.  

Around 225 million years ago, India was a large island off the coast of Australia and an entire ocean used to lie between it and Asia. But a process called plate tectonics made it a part of Asia and formed the great Himalayas, as land buckled up under colliding forces.

By comparing features commonly found in mountain belts, the scientists formulated what they called the ‘rules of mountain building’. Then by using specialised software they carried out predictions of the mountains that will form in the next 200 million years. The predictions are based on Somalia breaking off from Africa and colliding with India, as is expected based on analysis of plate tectonic data.

The scientists believe that the mountain range that will form as a result of this collision, the so-called ‘Somalaya’ mountains, will the “Himalayas of their day”. Unfortunately, none of the people currently living will be able to witness and verify this in their lifetime.

The researchers also found out that northwest India will first get buried around 50 kilometers deep below Somalia during the collision process. But it will re-emerge as Somalia rotates. In geological history, such a process can be seen to have happened in western Norway some 400 million years back.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

IAS success story: Meet engineer who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC with AIR 104; not from IIT or NIT

'Celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad slams Rohit Sharma and Co after 2nd ODI loss vs West Indies

ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE