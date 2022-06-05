Rare spectacle graces the sky in June, 5 planets line up in order – When, where to watch

Photo: Pexels

Amateur astronomers and casual sky watchers behold! The month of June is set to bring a magical celestial spectacle will see 5 of the nearest neighbours of Earth align in an arc, in their order from the Sun. And what more? This glorious sight will be visited to the diligent ones from the naked eye.

This unusual planetary alignment will be witnessed around dawn and in the eastern half of the sky. A similar sight was last seen 18 years ago back in 2004, the American Astronomical Society shared in a recent release. The rare alignment will next happen in 2040, it was reported. The best time to watch the five-planet arc will be around June 24 as even the Moon will join the alignment on that day.

In the initial days of the month, the arc would be formed in the sky with Mars and Jupiter close to each other, Venus near the horizon on one end and Saturn towards the South on the other. Mercury comes into the picture as the month progresses, growing brighter. The other four planets should be easily visible from the naked eye.

The good part of the celestial spectacle is that one does not need to travel to view it. People all across the world can view the event in the sky. On June 24, the Moon will align itself Venus and Mars, in essence taking its place in the order of the planets from the Sun.

The planetary alignment should be easily visible from the naked eye. However, in case you are unable to witness the same, binoculars can help. Rays of the Sun may also be a hindrance in some places if the alignment rises late. Nevertheless, the five planets should be visible with the naked eye easily in ideal watching conditions, without the need of a telescope.

