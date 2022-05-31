Tau Herculids meteor shower tonight: Know where, when to watch dazzling shooting stars light up Earth

File photo

Soon after the total lunar eclipse and the partial solar eclipse witnessed by the Earth, another space phenomenon is set to dazzle the planet with its glittery and stunning light. The world is set to witness the Tau Herculids meteor shower tonight, and it can be one of the most unique space occurrences in the history of the planet.

Stargazers will be lucky to witness the Tau Herculids meteor shower tonight, on the last day of May. The meteor shower will be visible from different parts of the world on May 31, as the Earth is set to pass through the debris of icy comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 (SW3).

According to researchers, the sky will dazzle with what is expected to be the brightest meteor shower in years. Astronomy enthusiasts across the globe have set their eyes upon the spectacular Tau Herculids meteor shower that has the potential to turn into a meteor storm.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), however, has said that events like this don’t live up to expectations sometimes. This is what happened with the 2019 Monocerotid shower and the Tau Herculids meteor shower today might be a “hit or miss”.

If the Tau Herculids meteor shower takes place as anticipated, astronomers believe that as many as 1000 shooting stars could be seen streaking the night sky on May 31, making a dazzling and spectacular image for the stargazers.

The Tau Herculid meteor shower is expected to be seen only in parts of North America under the clear, dark skies. The best time to watch it is around 1 am on the East Coast and around 10 pm on the West Coast. The meteor shower will not be visible from India.

Space enthusiasts from India will be able to watch this event live by tuning in to the official website of NASA, where the Tau Herculids will be live streamed. The event will also be streamed on the social media platforms of NASA.

