'Potentially hazardous' asteroid as big as the Eiffel Tower in Paris to zoom past Earth - Details inside

A huge asteroid dubbed 4660 Nereus, which is as big as the Eiffel Tower in Paris could hit the Earth. The asteroid is set to fly past Earth on December 11, 2021. Reports state that the asteroid measures 330 meters in diameter and will zoom past the Earth from a distance of 3.93 million kilometres. Despite so much distance, the asteroid has been categorised as "potentially hazardous".

NASA has said that the asteroid is likely to pass through Earth's orbit, however, it will not enter the Earth's atmosphere.

According to WION, the absolute magnitude of asteroid 4660 Nereus is 18.4. Notably, NASA classifies asteroids less than 22 as potentially dangerous.

NASA is keeping an eye on asteroid 4660 Nereus

For the unversed, Asteroid 4660 Nereus was first discovered in the year 1982. This asteroid is not special because it is 'potentially dangerous', but because it passes close to Earth with relative frequency. Its 1.82-year orbit around the Sun brings it closer to the planet approximately every 10 years. Since 1982, NASA and the Japanese space agency JAXA have been keeping an eye on it.

At what speed is asteroid 4660 Nereus moving towards Earth?

Asteroid 4660 Nereus is moving towards Earth at a speed of about four miles per second. NASA has placed it in the category of "potentially hazardous". However, this asteroid will pass through a distance of 3.93 million kilometers from Earth which nullifies any immediate danger. Even though the distance is ten times the distance between Earth and Moon, NASA has called this asteroid a 'threat' and is keeping a close eye on it.