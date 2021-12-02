5 massive asteroids more powerful than nuclear bombs headed towards Earth in December

The impact of asteroids on Earth and human history is undeniable. While we’ve been lucky to not have had a major asteroid event in modern history, the Tunguska Event in 1908 remains a reminder of the dangers of the ‘celestial nuclear missiles’ to us. Recently, NASA launched its DART mission which aims to experiment a technology to deflect away asteroids on collision course with Earth.

Earth sees several asteroid passing events over the course of each year and some even break into the orbit. Several of these are Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) and some are Potentially Hazardous Objects (PHOs). As per NASA, any asteroid bigger than 140 metres can potentially trigger a global catastrophe if it impacts Earth. As we reach the conclusion of 2021, five huge asteroids are headed towards Earth and are set to pass us in December, as per NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at its California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

December 11 - 4660 Nereus

Considered a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' by NASA, the 4660 Nereus will pass closest to Earth in a little more than a week on December 11. The massive Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid is 330 meters long, making it larger than 90% of all asteroids. It will pass Earth at a distance of 3.9 million kilometres, around 10 times farther the distance between Earth and the Moon.

December 17 - 2003 SD220

Another massive asteroid, which is nearly as big as the world’s tallest manmade structure Burj Khalifa, the 163899 (2003 SD220) will cross Earth on December 17 at a distance of 5.4 million kilometres. While 2003 SD220 is said to be around 791 meters in diameters, studies have suggested it could be much longer at around 1.6 kilometres. It will whizz past us at a speed of more than 20,000 kmph

December 24 - 2016 TR54

This skyscraper sized asteroid will pass Earth on Christmas eve at a distance of 6.5 million kilometres and has a diameter between 100 and 230 metres.

December 27 - 2018 AH

The second of three huge asteroids crossing within a week, 2018 AH has a diameter between 84 to 190 metres and will pass Earth on December 27. While this time it will pass relatively far away 4.5 million kilometres, it is to be noted that the asteroid came frighteningly close at 296,758 km in 2018, a distance less than that to the Moon.

December 29 - 2017 AE3

The final huge asteroid of 2021 is the 2017 AE3 which will pass on December 29 at a distance of 3.5 million kilometres and has a diameter 12 and 260 metres.