Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA's Perseverance rover captures never seen before Sun Halo on surface of Mars

The Perseverance rover picked up the unique development happening within the skies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

NASA's Perseverance rover captures never seen before Sun Halo on surface of Mars
Photo: Space.com

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a Sun Halo on the surface of Mars that has never been seen before.

Giving scientists a rare view into the complexity of the Martian atmosphere, the Perseverance rover picked up the unique development happening within the skies in December last year.

Calling the phenomenon ''surprising'', planetary scientist Mark Lemmon told Space.com that he had been involved in it for a very very long time and his initial reaction was that it absolutely was a warning.

"The halo may be a ring of sunshine 22 degrees from the Sun or Moon and is that the commonest sort of halo observed and formed by hexagonal ice crystals," in keeping with the University of Illinois.

While the world includes a lower content of CO2 than water compared to Mars, scientists confirmed that it had been not dust that led to the formation of the ring on the image.

The information of Sun Halo being spotted on Mars by Perseverance Rover has been informed by a planetary scientist.

"Perseverance really surprised us with some of the images that we got back in December," Mark Lemmon said,

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.