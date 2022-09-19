NASA's Perseverance rover captures never seen before Sun Halo on surface of Mars

Photo: Space.com

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a Sun Halo on the surface of Mars that has never been seen before.

Giving scientists a rare view into the complexity of the Martian atmosphere, the Perseverance rover picked up the unique development happening within the skies in December last year.

Calling the phenomenon ''surprising'', planetary scientist Mark Lemmon told Space.com that he had been involved in it for a very very long time and his initial reaction was that it absolutely was a warning.

"The halo may be a ring of sunshine 22 degrees from the Sun or Moon and is that the commonest sort of halo observed and formed by hexagonal ice crystals," in keeping with the University of Illinois.

While the world includes a lower content of CO2 than water compared to Mars, scientists confirmed that it had been not dust that led to the formation of the ring on the image.

"Perseverance really surprised us with some of the images that we got back in December," Mark Lemmon said,