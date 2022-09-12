Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA's Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of two colliding galaxies, check out viral picture

Composed of two galaxies with the names SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, the pair seems a result of a galactic collision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

NASA's Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of two colliding galaxies, check out viral picture
Image: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble telescope has shared an image featuring a pair of galaxies that appear to be colliding. The two galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461 appear to collide in the image but in reality, they are not interacting at all. "It's all about perspective! In this #HubbleFriday image, these two galaxies appear to collide – in reality, they aren’t interacting and might be like ships passing in the night," The Hubble Space Telescope tweeted with the image of the galaxies.

"Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance – the two are not actually interacting. While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of other, truly interacting galaxies," NASA mentioned on it's website.

This image is one of many Hubble observations delving into highlights of the Galaxy Zoo project. Originally established in 2007, Galaxy Zoo and its successors are massive citizen science projects that crowdsource galaxy classifications from a pool of hundreds of thousands of volunteers. These volunteers classify galaxies imaged by robotic telescopes and are often the first to ever set eyes on an astronomical object.

NASA also mentioned that, over the course of the original Galaxy Zoo project, volunteers discovered a menagerie of weird and wonderful galaxies such as unusual three-armed spiral galaxies and colliding ring galaxies. The astronomers coordinating the project applied for Hubble time to observe the most unusual inhabitants of the Galaxy Zoo – but true to the project’s crowdsourced roots, the list of targets was chosen by a public vote.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.