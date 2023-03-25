Geomagnetic storm alert! Massive, unexpected ‘G4’ storm strikes Earth, check its impact | File Photo

Earth has taken a severe hit from the most powerful geomagnetic storm in nearly six years. The massive solar storm had an unexpected magnitude of G4, which surpassed the forecast made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of US in its alert.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC) had earlier forecasted moderate G2, G3 geomagnetic storm conditions around the end of the week (March 23-25). However, the resultant storm surprised space weathermen with its ferocity. The NOAA consequently updated its warning for the G4 geomagnetic storm.

“Geomagnetic storm responses increased and G4 levels first reached Earth on March 24 at 12.04 EDT,” the NOAA warning said. "CME influences continue and geomagnetic response escalated to the G4 (severe) storm level on 24 March at 12:04 am EDT (24/0404 UTC). The G3 Warning remains in effect until 5:00 am EDT (24/0900 UTC)," it added.

As per NOAA, G4 geomagnetic storms are categorised as severe and can impact power grids causing widespread voltage control problems. They can also hinder spacecraft operations with the possibility of surface charging increasing along with the risk of atmospheric drag on Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellites. It can also affect Earth’s magnetic field causing severe disturbances.

The G4 storm resulted from a "stealth" CME. CME or coronal mass ejections are large expulsions of solar material from the Sun’s upper atmosphere or corona. The culprit CME was spewn from a coronal hole which was wider than 20 Earths. It ejected solar winds at speeds of over 2.1 million km/h.

The most intense geomagnetic storm in six years caused auroras all over the US, as far south as New Mexico. Spaceflight company Rocket Lab was forced to delay its launch by 90 minutes. Scientists expect events similar to this and more extreme in the year 2025 the sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar activity cycle.

(Inputs from IANS)