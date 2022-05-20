European Space Agency's Ariane rocket to carry India's GSAT-24 satellite on June 22

European space agency Arianespace will put into space orbit the Indian satellite GSAT-24 on June 22 using its Ariane 5 rocket, said the space agency.
"Hello there! Welcome to GSAT-24, the second passenger of our Flight #VA257. This satellite built by @isro Afor @NSIL_India, will be launched on June 22 onboard our @Ariane5 Alauncher! We`ll let you know once the beast is awake," Arianespace tweeted.
A few more! pic.twitter.com/qlABlrUNIG — Arianespace (@Arianespace) May 20, 2022
The space agency also shared the picture of the container carrying the Indian satellite being unloaded from an Indian Air Force plane.
The GSAT-24 satellite is fully funded by the NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of India`s Department of Space.
The satellite was initially planned for launch during the first quarter of 2022.
The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.
A four-ton class communication Ku-band satellite GSAT-24 built by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis.
The GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited by Arianespace.
On September 28, 2021, NSIL entrusted Arianespace with the launch of its GSAT-24 telecommunications satellite, the European Space Agency had said earlier.
However the question that remains unanswered is why NSIL is not using ISRO`s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle -Mk III (GSLV-Mk III) which is a four ton payload rocket.