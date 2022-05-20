Here's why ISRO will conduct two unmanned 'abort mission' to space before Gaganyaan

(Image Source: IANS)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct two unmanned 'Abort Mission' this September and December to ensure crew safety during the Gaganyaan mission. This is a part of ISRO's roadmap for the country's first manned flight to space, the Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2024.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath informed about this to a leading daily. ISRO's focus is on perfecting the system that will launch and land Indians on missions to space and also to protect the astronauts if the mission fails. The first test vehicle for this purpose will be launched in September this year.

The unmanned capsule will be sent 15 km up. They will simulate an aborted mission and then the capsule will be brought down safely into the sea by parachute. The second test vehicle will be launched in December this year. It will be sent to a higher altitude, then brought back after similar simulation.

ISRO Chief added that there was a deliberate delay in the manned mission because it is very dangerous. If this is not successful, the entire project may have to be closed, he said. S Somnath further stated that they have to be extremely precise and absolutely sure. Because a failed mission will have a very bad effect on the system as well as ISRO.

Gaganyaan mission delayed due to pandemic

The Gaganyaan mission, which will take three Indians into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This mission was to be launched in 2022 on completion of 75 years of India's independence. According to ISRO, the Rs 9,023-crore Gaganyaan program will lay the foundation for a sustainable Indian human space exploration program in the long run.

ISRO Chief S Somnath said that the Gaganyaan mission has been adversely affected due to Covid-19. Production and supply of various systems was affected leading to one and a half year loss. Electronics and computer chips along with other parts are purchased from Europe. There was also a restriction on spending due to the pandemic.

Static fire test of the boosters

S Somnath's comments come days after ISRO successfully conducted a static fire test of the boosters that will power Gaganyaan. The HS200 booster loaded with 203 tons of solid propellant was tested for a duration of 135 seconds.