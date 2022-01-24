Earth headed towards 6th mass extinction? Here’s what we know so far

With rising climate change activities and irreversible damage to the environment, many experts have been speculating for years that huge climatic changes and natural disasters are headed to Earth in this decade, ranging from volcanoes to tsunamis.

Amid these fears, a team of scientists has made observed a shocking fact in their study. Scientists have reasons to believe that the Earth is now in its 6th mass extinction phase, which can lead to the disruption and even the end of all life as we know it.

Till now, there have been a total of five mass extinction events on the Earth, including asteroid impact and volcanic eruptions, but no humans were involved. Now, it is expected that the sixth mass extinction event on the planet will wipe out all the humans on Earth.

According to the study led by scientists Robert Cowie from the University of Hawaii, the sixth mass extinction on the planet will be human-caused. Cowie, in the research paper, said that humankind is “indeed witnessing the onset of the 6th mass extinction in Earth’s history.”

Though many scientists, while referring to the Red List of IUCN, deny that we are on a verge of mass extinction, the scientists of this study believe that the Earth is on the cusp of a major biodiversity crisis, which can have a massive impact on humans.

The scientists in the study said, “The Red List is heavily biased: almost all birds and mammals but only a minute fraction of invertebrates have been evaluated against conservation criteria. Incorporating estimates of the true number of invertebrate extinctions leads to the conclusion that the rate vastly exceeds the background rate and that we may indeed be witnessing the start of the 6th mass extinction.”

Published in the scientific journal Biological Reviews, the study further states, “Drastically increased rates of species extinctions and declining abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, yet some deny that these phenomena amount to mass extinction.”

Scientists also believe that the root cause of the mass extinction that can head our way in a few years is humans themselves. Cowie said, “Humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale. We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth’s biodiversity.”

Though many scientists are claiming that the Earth is nowhere near a mass extinction event, several experts believe that the string of wildfires, floods, and tsunamis across the world is a warning sign that the planet is about to witness a massive biodiversity crisis.