Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Artemis 1 Moon mission: NASA concludes cryogenic test, all objectives achieved

The unmanned Artemis I flight test is the first in a series of flights that will pave the way for potential human deep space travel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Artemis 1 Moon mission: NASA concludes cryogenic test, all objectives achieved
Photo: NASA

All goals for the cryogenic demonstration test have been accomplished, and the launch director has given the go-ahead for technicians to begin emptying the rocket's tanks and other crucial safeing tasks. Early in the loading process, engineers discovered a hydrogen leak, but they were able to fix the problem and continue as planned.

Also, Read: Hubble captures mysterious astronomical explosion 9,000 lightyears away from Earth

The demonstration had four major goals: 

  1. Checking the repair for the hydrogen leak found during the last launch attempt 
  2. Loading propellants into the tanks using new techniques;  
  3. Executing the kick-start bleed 
  4. Completing a pre-pressurization test

For the purpose of preventing leaks caused by sudden shifts in temperature or pressure, the new cryogenic loading methods and ground automation were developed to allow for a gradual transition between the two phases during tanking.

Early in the process, the crew discovered a leak, so they lowered loading pressures even more while they investigated the problem and prepared for the demonstration test. To lessen the schedule risk during the countdown on launch day, engineers calibrated the parameters required for conditioning the engines during the terminal count and validated timeframes in advance via a pre-pressurization test.

The Artemis I flight test will be conducted without  pilot. It is the first in a series of increasingly challenging missions meant to set the framework for human space travel and demonstrate our commitment to and capability of sending humans beyond the Moon.

As part of its Artemis missions, NASA aims to place the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon. This will open the way for a permanent lunar presence and serve as a stepping stone for sending humans to Mars.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.