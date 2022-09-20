Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2986658
HomeScience

Hubble captures mysterious astronomical explosion 9,000 lightyears away from Earth

To determine how far away IRAS 05506+2414 is, astronomers used Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Hubble captures mysterious astronomical explosion 9,000 lightyears away from Earth
Photo: ESA

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this picture of a young, brilliant star enveloped in a cloud of gas and dust. With the aid of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, researchers were able to examine a newborn stellar object almost 9000 light years distant in the constellation Taurus to learn more about the birth of huge stars.

Also, READ: Have you heard sound of rocks falling on Mars? Watch this NASA video

cre_Trending

Astronomers believe this item, designated IRAS 05506+2414, is evidence of an explosive event triggered by the collision of two young, massive stars. If that's the case, we'd have only seen one other instance like it before.

Typically, a young star's twin outflows of gas and dust are channelled from the discs of material that orbit the star. However, in IRAS 05506+2414, a fan-shaped shower of material is expanding outward from the centre of the picture at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per second.

To determine how far away IRAS 05506+2414 is, astronomers used Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3. Acceleration of material moving away from the star can be measured, but the star's distance from Earth cannot.

However, the distance to IRAS 05506+2414 may be inferred by monitoring the outflow's motion from one photograph to the next. This will give astronomers a better idea of the star's luminosity and energy output, and therefore enable them to get a better estimate of the star's mass, which is crucial for unravelling the mystery of the source of this brilliant young star's peculiar outflow.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.