Want your passport quicker? You can now apply for police clearance certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

There are 428 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), including 65 POPSKs in Aspirational Districts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Want your passport quicker? You can now apply for police clearance certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras
Representational Image
Have you gotten a passport application? Are you awaiting a certificate of police clearance? If the answer is yes, you can apply for a police clearance certificate at any Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in India online. 
 
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described the action as being taken in response to a "unexpected surge" in demand for police clearance certificates.
 
This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date, the ministry added.
 
“The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc”, the MEA statement added.
 
There are 428 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), including 65 POPSKs in Aspirational Districts, according to the Department of Post's official website.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs has been implementing fresh strategies to streamline the passport application procedure. The MEA recently introduced the Tatkal Plan to allow applicants to receive their passports in less time.
 
The ministry and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had earlier this year agreed to the second phase of the Passport Seva Program. The project hired the tech juggernaut as its service provider.
