Unity Small Finance Bank is offering up to 9 percent interest on fixed deposits

This bank is providing you with a high interest rate on FDs for both 181 and 501 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) is providing a great offer if you are a senior citizen and want to invest in fixed deposits to make decent returns. Senior citizens can get up to 9 per cent on fixed deposits at Unity Small Finance Bank. The bank is providing this offer on special FD.

All of India's government and private banks have raised fixed deposits and loans after the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rate. For senior citizens, Unit Small Finance Bank is offering FDs with terms of 181 days and 501 days at a rate of 9 per cent interest. Retail investors will also receive interest on Fixed Deposits up to 8.50 per cent throughout this time.

Know how much interest you will get on which maturity:

In November, this bank raised the interest rate on fixed deposits twice. This makes it potentially a fantastic investment opportunity. On FDs maturing in 7 to 14 days, this bank is offering interest rates of up to 4.50 per cent. Interest rates for FDs with terms between 15 and 45 days at 4.75 per cent. FDs with terms between 46 and 60 days at a 5.25 per cent interest rate, and those with terms between 61 and 90 days earn interest up to 5.50 per cent. In addition, FDs with terms between 91 and 180 days might earn interest rates of up to 5.75 per cent.

FD interest for 181 days:

The 181-day special FD would pay interest up to 8.50 per cent. The bank is, however, paying interest at a rate of 6.75 per cent on FDs that mature in 182 to 364 days. 

How much are the callable and non-callable bulk deposit rates:

The bulk deposits (over Rs 2 crore) and fixed deposits offered by Unity Bank are both callable and non-callable and pay competitive interest rates. On callable bulk deposits, interest is offered up to 8 per cent; on non-callable bulk deposits, the highest interest rate is 8.10 per cent annually.

