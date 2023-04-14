Search icon
UIDAI update: Can you update your address on Aadhaar card multiple times? Here's complete step-by-step process

To update the address on your Aadhaar card, you can visit the official website of UIDAI or visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or Aadhaar Enrollment Center. UIDAI says that one should update the address in one's Aadhaar only when there is a valid reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

UIDAI update: Can you update your address on Aadhaar card multiple times? Here's complete step-by-step process
File Photo

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). An Aadhaar card is proof of identity and address for several purposes like opening a bank account, getting a connection on a mobile, applying for a passport or driving license, etc. 

Step-by-step process to change the address on Aadhaar Card

Your address can be changed on your Aadhaar card. As of now, there is no set limit on the number of times that one can change address in Aadhaar. However, it has to be done by submitting the necessary documents.

UIDAI says that one should update the address in one's Aadhaar only when there is a valid reason. 

What are the various fields you can update in Aadhaar? 

Demographic Information: Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, and Information Sharing Consent

Biometric Information: Iris, Fingerprints, and Facial Photograph

To update the address on your Aadhaar card, you can visit the official website of UIDAI or visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or Aadhaar Enrollment Center. 

There, you will need to submit a valid proof of address document to update your address in your Aadhaar. The process of updating the address in your Aadhaar can take a few days to reflect.

It is important to always keep your Aadhaar details updated, especially the address, as it is used as proof of identity and address for varied purposes.

