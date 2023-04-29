Search icon
UIDAI update: Know how to update Aadhaar Card details, check last date, latest charges

The updates can be related to photo, biometrics, address, email, mobile number, and so on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

File photo

The revised fees that citizens will be required to pay in order to generate a new Aadhaar card or to update their personal information on an existing Aadhaar card have been announced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a circular. 

Updates can be related to a person's biometrics, address, email, phone number, and other information. Additionally, citizens must update their biometric data and other information when they reach the ages of 5 and 15.

From March 15 to June 14, 2023, UIDAI is requesting that those who haven't updated their Aadhaar information in more than ten years submit and update their identification and address proof online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. This service is free of charge.

In order to make changes to the details of a user linked to their 12-digit unique identification number, the UIDAI typically charges a fee of Rs 50. This may be needed if users are attempting to revise details like Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA), especially if the Aadhaar ID was issued 10 or more years ago.

It is to be noted that the free UIDAI service can only be availed online at MyAadhaar portal. To get documents updated at the physical Aadhaar centres, cardholders will still have to pay the Rs 50 fee. The move is aimed at “improved ease of living, better service delivery” and to “enhance authentication success rate”.

How to update:

  • Go to UIDAI's official website
  • Go to 'My Aadhaar' menu next.
  • Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’
  • Select ‘Update demographics data online’
  • Select ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’
  • Enter Aadhaar Card number
  • Do captcha verification
  • Press ‘Send OTP’
  • Go to 'Update Demographics Data' option 
  • Select option of detail to update
  • Enter new details 
  • Upload scanned copy of supporting document proof 
  • Verify information entered is accurate
  • Validate with OTP

 

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
