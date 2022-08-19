Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Udyog Aadhar: What is it and how you can get one

People reading this article must be familiar with Aadhaar which is a proof of identity and address in India but do you know anything about Udyog Aadhaar? What is it and what is it for?

Read below to know details about Udyog Aadhaar and the benefits it provides.

What is Udyog Aadhaar?

Udyog Aadhaar is a Unique Identification Number issued to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Udyog Aadhaar has been changed to Udyam, however. The Udyam Registration Portal requires new MSMEs to register right away in order to receive an Udyam Certificate.

In simple words, it’s an identification system, similar to Aadhaar.

How to get a Udyog Aadhaar card?

Note: Before starting the registration process, keep your Aadhaar information handy and if you don’t have one, then visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre and apply for it.

Log on to the official website and enter your Aadhaar card details Check the box and click on ‘Validate and Generate OTP’ Enter the OTP and upon successful verification, you will be redirected to a form Fill in the required details and recheck the data to avoid errors Scroll to the bottom and click on ‘Submit’ You will receive another OTP on registered mobile number After entering the OTP, click on the final ‘Submit’ button to complete the application.

Documents required for Udyog Aadhar:

Personal Aadhaar number

Name of owner

Category of Applicant

Name of Business

Type of organisation

Bank details

National Industrial Classification code

Number of persons employed

Details of District Industry Centre

Date of commencement

Benefits of Udyog Aadhar: