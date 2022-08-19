Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Udyog Aadhar: What is it and how you can get one

A 12-digit Unique Identification Number (UIN) called Udyog Aadhaar facilitates registration for the small business sector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Udyog Aadhar: What is it and how you can get one
Udyog Aadhar: What is it and how you can get one
People reading this article must be familiar with Aadhaar which is a proof of identity and address in India but do you know anything about Udyog Aadhaar? What is it and what is it for?
Read below to know details about Udyog Aadhaar and the benefits it provides. 
 
What is Udyog Aadhaar?
Udyog Aadhaar is a Unique Identification Number issued to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Udyog Aadhaar has been changed to Udyam, however. The Udyam Registration Portal requires new MSMEs to register right away in order to receive an Udyam Certificate.
In simple words, it’s an identification system, similar to Aadhaar.
 
How to get a Udyog Aadhaar card?
 
Note: Before starting the registration process, keep your Aadhaar information handy and if you don’t have one, then visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre and apply for it. 
 
  1. Log on to the official website and enter your Aadhaar card details
  2. Check the box and click on ‘Validate and Generate OTP’
  3. Enter the OTP and upon successful verification, you will be redirected to a form
  4. Fill in the required details and recheck the data to avoid errors
  5. Scroll to the bottom and click on ‘Submit’
  6. You will receive another OTP on registered mobile number
  7. After entering the OTP, click on the final ‘Submit’ button to complete the application.
 
Documents required for Udyog Aadhar:
 
  • Personal Aadhaar number
  • Name of owner
  • Category of Applicant
  • Name of Business
  • Type of organisation
  • Bank details
  • National Industrial Classification code
  • Number of persons employed
  • Details of District Industry Centre
  • Date of commencement
 
Benefits of Udyog Aadhar:
  • Free and hassle-free registration process
  • Ability to submit multiple Udyog Aadhaar applications
  • Self-Declaration facility available
  • Access to loans at subsidised rates
  • Easier access to government provisions
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.