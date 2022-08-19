Udyog Aadhar: What is it and how you can get one

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
People reading this article must be familiar with Aadhaar which is a proof of identity and address in India but do you know anything about Udyog Aadhaar? What is it and what is it for?
Read below to know details about Udyog Aadhaar and the benefits it provides.
What is Udyog Aadhaar?
Udyog Aadhaar is a Unique Identification Number issued to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The Udyog Aadhaar has been changed to Udyam, however. The Udyam Registration Portal requires new MSMEs to register right away in order to receive an Udyam Certificate.
In simple words, it’s an identification system, similar to Aadhaar.
How to get a Udyog Aadhaar card?
Note: Before starting the registration process, keep your Aadhaar information handy and if you don’t have one, then visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre and apply for it.
- Log on to the official website and enter your Aadhaar card details
- Check the box and click on ‘Validate and Generate OTP’
- Enter the OTP and upon successful verification, you will be redirected to a form
- Fill in the required details and recheck the data to avoid errors
- Scroll to the bottom and click on ‘Submit’
- You will receive another OTP on registered mobile number
- After entering the OTP, click on the final ‘Submit’ button to complete the application.
Documents required for Udyog Aadhar:
- Personal Aadhaar number
- Name of owner
- Category of Applicant
- Name of Business
- Type of organisation
- Bank details
- National Industrial Classification code
- Number of persons employed
- Details of District Industry Centre
- Date of commencement
Benefits of Udyog Aadhar:
- Free and hassle-free registration process
- Ability to submit multiple Udyog Aadhaar applications
- Self-Declaration facility available
- Access to loans at subsidised rates
- Easier access to government provisions