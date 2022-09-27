THESE central government employees won’t get ‘special allowances, incentives’: Know why

Representational Image

The Centre has immediately discontinued the incentives and special allowances provided to IAS, IPS, and IFoS officers working in the north-eastern regions. The order stated that a special allowance that was paid to officers from all India services' north-east cadres at a rate of 25% of their basic pay while they were actually working in the region had also been discontinued. This allowance was in addition to other allowances as per official order stated.

The government had on February 10, 2009 issued an order for this particular grant, called as "special allowance for officers belonging to north-east cadres of all India services".

There are three all India services (AIS) -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS). Officers of these services work in cadre which is state/states or group of states/Union Territories.

In a brief order dated September 23, 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stated that the government had decided to immediately revoke the incentives and special allowances that had been given to the AIS officers stationed in the north-eastern region following a review of the four orders it had issued to that effect between 2007 and 2017.

Official sources stated that one of the likely causes for the government's decision to withdraw the benefits was an improvement in the law and order situation in the north eastern states, which have been regarded as difficult postings.

The government exchequer would be saving some money as well from this recent measure, they said.

In addition to the February 10, 2009 order, the directives issued on January 22, 2007, February 16, 2009 and on September 5, 2017 also stand withdrawn.

The order issued in January 2007 mentions provisions related to post-retirement housing.

The February 16, 2009 order stated that tribal all India service officers of the north east would be entitled to reimbursement of the equivalent amount of income tax paid by them while on central deputation, in addition to the income tax exemption already available to them while posted in the north east.

Contrarily, the September 5 order relaxes restrictions on the deputation of AIS officers between cadres — from other cadres to north east cadres and vice versa.