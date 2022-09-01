TDS on EPF withdrawal: Know when it is applicable and how much you may have to pay

EPF is withdrawn before five years of continuous service: TDS (tax deducted at source) is deducted if an employee withdraws from the EPF before reaching five years of continuous employment. No TDS is taken if the sum is less than Rs 50,000; however, if the person is subject to taxation, he or she must include the EPF withdrawal in his or her income tax return. If a PAN is not provided, 10% TDS is deducted from any sum over Rs 50,000. If forms 15H and 15G are submitted and the same regulations for offering the amount in income tax returns are in effect, no TDS is deducted.