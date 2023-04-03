SBI Regular Home Loan: Features, eligibility and documents required for application

State Bank of India (SBI) offers various home loan products to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Regular home loans, NRI home loans, Flexipay home loans, Shaurya home loans, and Realty home loans are a few of these kinds of loans. The different options cover various requirements like purchase of a ready built property, under construction property, pre-owned homes, construction of a house, extension of a house, and repair/renovation.

Among the different home loan products offered by SBI, the regular home loan is suitable for individuals who intend to buy or construct a new house, or renovate/repair an existing property. The loan product comes with various features, including low interest rates, low processing fee, no prepayment penalty, interest charges on a daily reducing balance, repayment tenure up to 30 years, and the option of an overdraft. Women borrowers can avail of an interest concession.

To be eligible for SBI Regular Home Loan, the applicant must be an Indian resident aged between 18 and 70 years. The list of documents required includes employer identity card, completed loan application form, proof of identity and residence, property papers, and income proof. Customers should note that the bank may ask for any other document if necessary.

To apply for an SBI home loan, applicants can visit any SBI branch or apply online through the bank's website. The loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure depend on factors such as credit score, income, property value, and loan amount.

Before applying for a home loan, it is important to compare the interest rates and terms offered by different lenders, and to ensure eligibility for the loan. It is also crucial to read the loan agreement carefully and understand the terms and conditions, including any prepayment or foreclosure charges.

Read more: LIC SIIP plan: A unit-linked insurance plan offering multiple benefits, check details and calculator