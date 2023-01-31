SBI launches affordable home loan campaign with discounts for high CIBIL score holders

SBI Home Loan: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank in the country, has a new home loan offer for customers looking for a more affordable option. This offer, named the Campaign Rates offer, provides a discount of 30 to 40 basis points on regular home loan rates, but only for those with a CIBIL credit score of 700 or higher. This offer is available until March 31, 2023.

For those with a credit score above 800, home loans will now be available at an interest rate of 8.60 per cent after a discount of 30 basis points. If your credit score falls between 750 to 799, home loans will now be available at 8.60 per cent after a discount of 40 basis points. Those with a score between 700 to 749 can avail home loans at 8.70 per cent with a discount of 40 basis points.

Additionally, women will receive an additional 5 basis points discount, salary account holders 5 basis points under the Privilege and Own Ghar schemes, and defense personnel an extra 10 basis points under the Shaurya and Shaurya Flexi products.

SBI is also offering discounts on top up loans. Customers with a CIBIL score of 800 or higher will now get top up loans at 9.00 per cent after a discount of 30 basis points, while those with a score of 750 to 799 will receive loans at 9.10 per cent after a discount of 40 basis points.

To make the deal even better, SBI is waiving off all processing fees for home loans and top up loans under the Campaign Rates offer. This offer replaces SBI's festive home loan offer, which ended on January 31.

Read more | UPI registration: No debit card needed, only Aadhaar card required, here's how