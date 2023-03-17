Retirement Planning: How to get Rs 50,000 pensions per month

Representational Image

Your financial decision-making process should include careful consideration of retirement planning. Job opportunities typically decline as we age. The requirement for capital does not, though. Your money won't be enough to last you a lifetime due to inflation and in order to fund your retirement and establish an income stream explicitly, you must establish a corpus. Here's how to guarantee Rs. 50,000 monthly annuity after retirement.

The choice of investment has a significant impact on the monthly income as well. Based on the success of the market, plans that invest in the equity market give better returns. The risk profile is higher, though, because you run the danger of losing money if the market underperforms. Examples include mutual funds, ULIPs, and so forth. You would need to invest roughly Rs. 9000 each month for 10–12 years in such schemes to receive a monthly pension of Rs. 50K.

Investing in a combination of high-risk and low-risk securities would be the best investing strategy for a pension of Rs. 50,000 per month. In this manner, even if the market is performing poorly, you will still have a backup plan.

There are several investment options to get a 50,000 pension after retirement, let's know about them.

NPS:

The National Pension System, or NPS, is a pension programme started by the Indian government to provide financial security for workers once they retire. Subscribers to this retirement savings plan are able to make regular savings for the purpose of generating future income.

Unit-linked Insurance Plan:

There are certain retirement ULIPs that provide you with an income stream when the investing period is over. In addition, a portion of the plan premiums is used for a life insurance policy. To improve returns, the remaining money is put into a mix of equities and debt funds. They offer competitive returns based on the market performance of the funds.

Mutual Fund:

These investment options offer profits from the equities or debt markets and are also market-linked. Investment risk is wholly assumed by the investor. The use of systematic investment plans (SIPs) is advised to balance the risk profile.