Ration card update: Learn how to easily add a new family member's name to your card

Step-by-step guide for adding new members to ration card online.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a scheme started by the Central and State Governments to provide financial assistance to poor families by providing them with wheat, rice, oil, gram, and maize at low prices or for free. A total food subsidy of Rs 3.91 lakh crore has been given to the Center and the states under the scheme. So far 1,118 lakh tonnes of ration has been distributed across the country.

If you want to take advantage of this scheme, then you must have a ration card. If you want to add the name of a new member of the family in the ration card, you can do so online. To add the name of a new member, the head of the family must have a ration card and a photocopy of it. Birth certificates of children and Aadhaar cards of their parents will be required. In case of a newly married woman, she must have Aadhaar card, marriage certificate, and ration card of her parents.

Ration card is considered to be one of the main documents required for verification of an identity card. It is used to get economical and free ration and is also used to take advantage of many other government schemes.

To add the name of a new member online, go to the official website of the food supply of your state. For example, if you are a resident of Uttar Pradesh, go to UP's website (https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx).

Follow these steps to add a new member:

1. Create a login ID or login with an existing one

2. Go to the option of adding a new member on the home page and click on it

3. A new form will open and fill in all the details of the new family member correctly

4. Upload soft copies of required documents along with the form

5. After submitting the form, you will receive a registration number

6. Use this registration number to track the form on the portal

7. Officials will check the form and documents, if everything is correct, your form will be accepted, and ration card will be sent to your home via post.