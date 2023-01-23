Ration card update: Learn how to easily add a new family member's name to your card

Headlines

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of brands competing with each other in different sectors

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Ration card update: Learn how to easily add a new family member's name to your card

Step-by-step guide for adding new members to ration card online.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a scheme started by the Central and State Governments to provide financial assistance to poor families by providing them with wheat, rice, oil, gram, and maize at low prices or for free. A total food subsidy of Rs 3.91 lakh crore has been given to the Center and the states under the scheme. So far 1,118 lakh tonnes of ration has been distributed across the country.

If you want to take advantage of this scheme, then you must have a ration card. If you want to add the name of a new member of the family in the ration card, you can do so online. To add the name of a new member, the head of the family must have a ration card and a photocopy of it. Birth certificates of children and Aadhaar cards of their parents will be required. In case of a newly married woman, she must have Aadhaar card, marriage certificate, and ration card of her parents.

Ration card is considered to be one of the main documents required for verification of an identity card. It is used to get economical and free ration and is also used to take advantage of many other government schemes.

Also read: Maximize your earnings in 2023: Top money making tips to increase your income

To add the name of a new member online, go to the official website of the food supply of your state. For example, if you are a resident of Uttar Pradesh, go to UP's website (https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx).

Follow these steps to add a new member:

1. Create a login ID or login with an existing one

2. Go to the option of adding a new member on the home page and click on it

3. A new form will open and fill in all the details of the new family member correctly

4. Upload soft copies of required documents along with the form

5. After submitting the form, you will receive a registration number

6. Use this registration number to track the form on the portal

7. Officials will check the form and documents, if everything is correct, your form will be accepted, and ration card will be sent to your home via post.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

SC restores Rahul Gandhi's MP status, stays conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands, details inside

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE