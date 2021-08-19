Post Office News: Earn up to Rs 35 lakhs by investing only Rs 1,411 in THIS scheme - Details inside

Anyone with a steady earning likes to invest in financial instruments that offer guaranteed returns that will benefit them in their old age but also it wouldn't hurt if one got a few bonuses too along the way. The Post office offers one such scheme known as Gram Suraksha or Whole Life Assurance.

Things to know about the Post Office Gram Suraksha:

- The minimum age to start investing in this scheme is 19 years and the maximum is 55 years.

- The minimum sum assured is Rs 10,000 and the maximum sum assured is Rs 10 lakhs.

- The loan facility is available after 4 years of investment.

- Surrendering the scheme within 5 years will not allow you to avail the benefit of the bonus.

- An individual has premium paying options in this scheme - 55 years, 58 years and 60 years.

Currently, the India Post offers a bonus of sixty thousand rupees.

If an individual purchases the Gram Suraksha policy of 10 lakh sum at the age of 19, the monthly premium for 55 years will be Rs 1515, for 58 years Rs 1463 and for 60 years Rs 1411. The maturity benefit for 55 years will be Rs 31.60 lakhs, for 58 years the maturity benefit will be Rs 33.40 lakhs and for 60 years the maturity benefit will be Rs 34.60 lakhs.

This policy also offers a nominee facility. If a customer wants to update their email ID or mobile number, then they can contact the nearest Post Office. If you have any query regarding postal insurance then you can call on toll-free number 1800 180 5232/155232. Apart from this, http://www.postallifeinsurance.gov.in/ can also be visited on this website for specific information.