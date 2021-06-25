PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: How to check your name, status on PM-KSNY beneficiary list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th instalment of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY) on May 14 of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmers of the country.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check 'PM Kisan beneficiary list' – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.

PM-KSNY: How to check the status

Step 1: Go to PM Kisan official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Step2: Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Step 3: Select the Aadhaar number, Bank account number or mobile number on the page that appears. With the help of these three numbers, you can also check if you have received the PK Kisan amount or not.

Step 4: Fill in the details of the option that you have selected from these three numbers.

Step 5: You will get all transactions when you click on this number.

Step 6: You will also get information related to PM Kisan 8th installment.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government transfers Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers in their accounts. This financial assistance from the government to farmers comes in three instalments of Rs 2000. Under the scheme, the first instalment of Rs 2000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second instalment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third instalment from December 1 to March 31.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.