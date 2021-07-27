PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Farmers need to submit THESE documents to avail benefits under PM-KSNY, check details

Small and marginal farmers in the country are given a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Coupled with the Digital India initiative, the government transfers Rs 2,000 eligible farmers. The scheme is linked with the Aadhaar details of the farmers. The database contains the details of farmers and the all members of the families, whose names appear in the land records.

Under the scheme, the first instalment of Rs 2000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second instalment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third instalment from December 1 to March 31.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having a combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country. The latest installment was disbursed in May 2021. To avail of the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the following documents are mandatory:

1) Document mentioning name, age, gender and category (SC/ST)

2) Aadhaar Number. In certain cases where the Aadhaar number is not available, other alternate prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification purposes by the States/UT Governments, like Aadhaar Enrollment Number and / or any other prescribed documents for purposes of the identification such as Driving Licence, Voters' lD Card, NREGA Job Card, or any other identification documents issued by Central/State/UT Governments or their authoritres, etc.

3) Bank Account Number and IFSC Code.

4) Mobile number. However, it is not mandatory but it is advised that when available it may be provided so that the information related to transfer of benefit can be communicated to the beneficiary.