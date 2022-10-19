PM Kisan: Despite e-KYC, if you didn't receive your installment, here's what you can do

PM Kisan Yojana: The Rs. 2000 PM Kisan Yojana instalment has been deposited into the accounts of 8 crore farmers. On their bank or Aadhaar-linked mobile number, many farmers also received SMS messages. This time, the cash has not yet been deposited into the accounts of the farmers who have not yet completed e-KYC. After completing e-KYC, if the payment is still not received, check who to contact.

Call here if the instalment did not arrive despite e-KYC:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan has another helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Qualifying farmer households are paid a bonus of Rs 6000 per year in three equal instalments under this programme. Assistance totalling 2 lakh crore has so far been provided by PM-KISAN to qualified farmer families.

16,000 crores were sent to qualified farmers' accounts through DBT as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) programme in the form of 2000-2000 rupee payments. Due to e-YC and physical verification, the August-November instalment was delivered late this time.

