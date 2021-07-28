EPFO Fund Transfer: Important update for people changing jobs - know details

EPFO Fund Transfer: If you have changed your job and want to transfer your provident fund (PF) money to another account or even if you want to withdraw money, then this is an important information for you. Many times, we forget to transfer our PF account while switching jobs. Sometimes, our old company forgets to enter the date of exit in the EPFO system, due to which employees face difficulty in transferring PF balance later on. However, now the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made this easy for its members.

Earlier, only the employer could update information

Earlier, only the employer could enter or update information like the date of joining and date of exit of the employee. For some reason, it was difficult to withdraw or transfer funds from EPF (Employee Provident Fund) due to non-updating of these two dates by the employer.

Now employees can update the dates themselves

Now, EPFO has allowed its members to enter the date of leaving the job themselves in the EPFO system. Now they will not have to depend on the company. With this new update, withdrawing and transferring money from the fund has become easier. The process of entering the Date of Exit in your PF account is very easy, you can also do it online at home.

How to update date of exit in EPFO:

Step 1: Visit unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/Step 2: Enter UAN, Password and Captcha code to loginStep 3: A new page will appear, click on 'Manage' at the topStep 4: Now click on Mark ExitStep 5: You will see Select Employment in the dropdown, select the old PF account number which is linked to your UANStep 6: Details related to that account and job, will be visible hereStep 7: Now, enter date and reason for leaving the job. The reasons for leaving the job will have options like retirement, short service.Step 8: Click on 'Request OTP'.Step 9: Now, enter the OTP and click on the check boxStep 10: Click on Update, then OK, and now you're done.

Update after 2 months

You need to be careful while updating this, because the date once entered cannot be edited later. To enter the exit date after leaving the job, you will have to wait for two months, as it can be updated only after two months of the last contribution of the employer in PF.