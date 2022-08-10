Multibagger stock turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1.20 crore, know details

File photo

Investing in the stock market can be risky, but some multibagger stocks can give tremendous returns to their investors.

One such stock is Radico Khaitan which has made its investors millionaires. This stock has showered money on its investors. Radico Khaitan Limited manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products.

Radico Khaitan's stock has once again expressed that if a company's business model and fundamentals are strong, then it is beneficial to include and maintain the stock of that company in its portfolio.

If an investor had invested in it 19 years ago and maintained his investment, then today this multibagger stock has given him a strong return of Rs 1.20 crore instead of one lakh rupees.

Rs 7 stock turns Rs 919 today

Let us tell you that 19 years ago today Radico Khaitan's share was a penny stock and its price was Rs 7.60. Now today, the price of this share is Rs 919. In this way, this stock has increased the money of investors 120 times in 19 years.

1 lakh turns Rs 1.2 crore

Now let's talk about returns, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in Radico Khaitan's stock a year ago and maintained his investment, then today he is getting Rs 1.08 lakh, but if someone had invested Rs 1 lakh in it five years ago his Rs 1 lakh would have become Rs 1.2 crore.

Share price in the last 5 years

According to a report by Live Mint, the stock has gained only 8 per cent in the last one year. In this period, its shares have risen from Rs 855 to Rs 919. But in the last five years, this stock has gained 560 percent and it has surged from Rs 140 to Rs 919. Whereas, in the last 19 years, this stock has given a return of 11,990 percent to the investors. Radico Khaitan share has climbed from Rs 7.60 to Rs 919.