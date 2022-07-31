Search icon
Multibagger stock turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.3 lakh in one month, know details

Multibagger stock: This textile stock with share price below Rs 10 has soared over 132 percent in the last one month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

This textile stock with share price below Rs 10 has soared over 132 percent in the last one month. The multibagger stock has risen from a share value Rs 2.60 on Friday, July 1 to Rs 6.05 on Friday, July 29. This skyrocketing stock is Integra Essentia Ltd.

Trading on the BSE, the Integra Essentia Ltd. stock has gained handsomely in the past one year. The stock has risen over 325 percent in just a year and nearly 270 percent in six months, as per the Dalal Street Investment Journal. It also reported that the stock’s volume has also seen a spike. The stock has grabbed eyeballs after consecutive upper circuits. 

An investment of Rs 1 lakh done a year ago in this stock would have fetched a handsome Rs 4.25 lakh in today’s date. Even a similar investment just a month ago would today stand in excess of Rs 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, the garment manufacturer has reportedly received fresh orders to the tune of Rs 11 crore for supplying infra products. This takes the company’s total order book to an unprecedented Rs 29 crore in the current fiscal until now. 

The stock appears to show promise and investors are advised to monitor its movements. 

