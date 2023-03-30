Who is Debra Crew? Johnnie Walker-maker Diageo announces first female CEO

Pic: stanleyblackanddecker.com

Johnnie Walker-maker Diageo appointed Debra Crew as its new CEO. Crew to replace retiring long-time boss Ivan Menezes to become one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index. Diageo is a manufacturer of alcoholic drinks including the Johnnie Walker whisky, Guinness beer, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila. On July 1, Debra Crew, 52, would begin her new position, bringing the total of female CEO of FTSE 100 members to 10.

An industry veteran who became COO last year, Crew had been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply from 2020. Her elevation comes as Diageo is trying to cement its dominance in the United States and establish several premium brands, in a post-COVID world in which people are going out again and making fewer cocktails at home.

Who Is Debra Crew?

Crew, was born on December 20th, 1970, and completed her Bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado and her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Management.

The former U.S. military intelligence officer formerly held the positions of COO and CEO of the tobacco giant Reynolds American. Crew formerly worked for Pepsi, Kraft Foods (KHC.O), Nestle (NESN.S), and Mars.

Debra Crew, who frequently appears on Fortune's list of the 50 Most Influential Women in Business, joined the Diageo board in 2019 as a non-executive director before taking the helm as president of Diageo North America in 2020. On July 1, she will start working as the CEO of Diageo.

(with inputs from REUTERS)