Link PAN card to SBI savings account to avoid paying penalty, check step-by-step guide

You need to link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card or bank account to avoid paying penalties. Today, we will tell you how you can link your PAN card to your SBI savings bank account.

Link PAN card to SBI savings account via SBI's internet banking portal - www.onlinesbi.com

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Go to "Profile-PAN Registration" under "My Accounts"

Step 3: Select the Account number, and PAN number and click on "Submit"

Step 4: Your request will now be forwarded to the SBI branch for processing.

Step 5: Your request will be processed in 7 days.

Step 6: The status of mapping will be informed to you on your registered mobile number.

It is important to note that if you are not registered for Internet Banking, you can also link your PAN number to the account using ATM cum Debit Card details.

Register on;

https://retail.onlinesbi.com/retail/userdrivenregdetailswin.htm

Link PAN card to SBI savings account by visiting the SBI Branch

Step 1: Visit the SBI Branch closest to you

Step 2: Carry a copy of your PAN card with you

Step 3: Fill in the 'Letter of Request'

Step 4: Submit the letter with the Xerox copy of the PAN Card.

Step 5: After verification, the process will be completed.

Step 6: You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of the linking.