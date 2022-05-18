Inflation alert! After lemon, price of this essential vegetable goes through the roof

File Photo

After the cost of lemon touched unprecedented heights, tomato has become the latest vegetable to put a huge dent in the monthly grocery budgets of consumers. The price of tomato has soared in several parts of the country due to a number of factors. In some places, the everyday vegetable full of health benefits is selling in retail at an unnerving Rs 100 per kg and above.

The retail price of a kilogram of tomatoes crossed Rs 100 in Bengaluru with other cities and towns of Karnataka fluctuating at around Rs 80-90. Just three months ago, tomatoes were selling for as less as Rs 10 per kg in parts of the state.

Prices of tomato have reportedly touched Rs 100 per kg and reached Rs 60-70 in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, having been around Rs 60 per kg last week and Rs 10 a month ago. The price of tomatoes has reached Rs 80-90 in Telangana too.

In Odisha, retail markets sold tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg in Bhubaneswar from Rs 25-30 a couple of weeks ago. In Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Pune as well as Rajasthan’s Jaipur, the price in retail has reached Rs 60 per kg.

Why tomato prices are soaring?

The severe heatwave witnessed by the country this year hit tomato production. The reduced and delayed supply has contributed to the price rise. As per local reports, tomato stocks have depleted to minimal levels in some states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. With the unprecedented hot days continuing, this could further increase prices.

A similar impact has been seen in the sharp spike in southern states due to Cyclone Asani. Spply disrupted due to extreme weather and excessive rains have been a factor. Another factor has been the recent plunge in prices to as low as Rs 10 per kg due to excessive supply. This even prompted some farmers to voice their losses. The drop and surplus were followed by less production which ended up in skyrocketing prices currently.

(With inputs from agencies)