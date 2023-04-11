Search icon
ICICI Bank introduces instant EMI facility for UPI payments via QR code scanning, check details

ICICI Bank offers instant EMI facility for UPI payments through PayLater.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

ICICI Bank has launched an Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) facility for UPI payments made by scanning QR codes, making it easier for customers to buy products or services on instalment payments. The bank said on Tuesday that customers who qualify for PayLater, its "buy now, pay later" service, can now take use of the EMI option instantly, easily, and seamlessly. The move is expected to make products and services more affordable for the bank’s customers. The facility can be availed across a wide range of categories including electronics, groceries, fashion apparels, travel, and hotel bookings. Customers will have the option of making easy monthly payments over three, six, or nine months for transactions above Rs 10,000. The EMI facility for PayLater will be extended for online shopping soon, according to the bank.

Bijith Bhaskar, the head of digital channels and partnerships at ICICI Bank, stated that the majority of payments are made via UPI these days and customers are increasingly opting for UPI transactions from PayLater. Hence, the bank is introducing the facility of instant EMI for UPI payments made through PayLater. As a result of this feature, customers can buy expensive goods on EMIs in a safe, quick, and digital way, which greatly increases affordability for them.

To avail of the EMI facility on PayLater, customers need to follow some simple steps. They can visit any physical store and select their preferred product or service. To make the payment, they need to use the iMobile Pay app and choose the ‘Scan any QR’ option. If the transaction amount is above Rs 10,000, they can select the PayLater EMI option and choose the tenure among three, six, or nine months. After confirming the payment, the transaction will be completed successfully. The move is expected to boost ICICI Bank’s customer base and increase its market share in the banking sector.

