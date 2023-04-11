PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th instalment to be released soon, check details

14th instalment PM-Kisan Nidhi: PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's 14th instalment is expected to be released soon, and beneficiaries are waiting eagerly. The central government scheme provides an annual income support of Rs. 6,000 to every landholding farmer in the country, with three equal payments of Rs. 2,000 each made directly to their bank accounts. The government has already released 13 instalments, benefiting more than 8 million eligible farmers and disbursing over Rs. 16,000 crore. The first instalment is usually approved between April and July, with subsequent payments scheduled between August and November, and December and March.

To receive the benefits of the scheme, beneficiaries must complete eKYC. They can do so either by using an OTP-based mechanism on the PM-KISAN Portal or by visiting the nearest CSC centre and completing the process through biometric verification. The PM-Kisan website provides a simple, step-by-step guide for checking the status of instalments. First, beneficiaries must visit the official website and click on the "Farmer Corner" tab. Then, they must select the "Beneficiary Status" link under the "Farmers section" and choose their state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the drop-down menus. Finally, by clicking on "Get Report," beneficiaries can view their payment status.

The PM-Kisan Yojana is a significant initiative by the central government to boost the income of farmer households across the country. It has proved to be a lifeline for many farmers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic and other crises. The timely release of instalments is critical to ensuring that farmers receive adequate financial support to maintain their livelihoods and meet their expenses.

