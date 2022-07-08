How to apply for online passport, know step-by-step process

(Image Source: IANS)

If you are planning to go abroad but don't have a passport, we will tell you an easy process to get one. Passport is a mandatory document while going abroad and sometimes it takes months to get it done. With the advent of digitisation in the last few years, the process to apply for a passport has become easier.

To get a passport, now you do not have to wait in long queues and make frequent trips to the passport office. With digital India, you can now apply for passport by following some online process, sitting from the comforts of your home.

If you want to apply online for getting your passport made, then visit the official website of Passport Seva of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India - https://www.passportindia.gov.in/.

Step-by-step to apply for online passport

Register on official website, https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and fill a form.

In this, enter your name, passport office nearest to your home, email id, date of birth and login id.

Then click on the Passport Seva option and select the Continue option.

The select the 'Click Here To Fill' option.

Keep in mind not to fill any information wrong or else your passport application may be rejected.

Submit after filling all the information.

To cross check your given information, click on the option of View Saved/Submitted Applications.

You will have to take an appointment date of the passport office near your home.

Take a print out of the receipt of the application form by selecting the option of Pay and Book Appointment.

The information you filled will be verified after which process of police verification will be completed.

In the next 10 to 15 days, the passport will reach home by Speed ​​Post.