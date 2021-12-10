Have you received your LPG Gas subsidy? Here is how to check

LPG gas cylinder subsidy: If you use a domestic gas cylinder, there is important news for you. The subsidy money has once again been transferred to the customers' accounts by the government. Now LPG gas consumers are being given subsidy ranging from Rs 79.26 to Rs 237.78 per cylinder. In such a situation, if you buy an LPG gas cylinder and subsidy money doesn't arrive in your account, you can also raise a complaint about it.

Many LPG Gas cylinder consumers have claimed that they are getting Rs 79.26 per cylinder as subsidy. However, some of them are getting a subsidy of Rs 158.52 or Rs 237.78. In such a situation, there is confusion among them regarding the exact amount that they should be getting.. However, whether the subsidy has arrived in your account or not, you can check it with an easy process.

Here is how you can check whether the subsidy has arrived in your account.

- Visit the Indian Oil website https://cx.indianoil.in/.

- Now click on Subsidy Status and Proceed.

- Click on the option of Subsidy Related (PAHAL), and click on Subsidy Not Received.

- Enter the registered mobile number and LPG ID.

- Verify it and submit.

- You will now get complete information on the next page.

Notably, if your subsidy has not arrived then it is important for you to know why your it has stopped. The biggest reason for this can be due to the non-linking of your Aadhaar number with the LPG connection. People whose annual income is Rs 10 lakh or more, are not given any subsidy.