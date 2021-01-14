Google to ban Fraud Loan Apps, issues strong statement after various deaths

Google has removed hundreds of personal loan apps in India from Play Store for violating the user safety policies. According to Google, they reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. However, Google did not elaborate on the number of apps that had been taken down.

The company in a blog post published on January 14 said the move was based on flags submitted by users and government agencies

Google has said that the apps that were found to violate the company's user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store and the developers of the remaining have been asked to identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations. Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice, said Google. In addition, Google said that they will continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue.

Also read China continues to use mobile apps for digital fraud and espionage

Google has once again reiterated the fact that providing a safe and secure experience across Google’s products is their top priority. Google said that their global product policies were designed and implemented with this goal in mind, and that they were always working to improve their practices to enhance user safety.

Google has taken this step following reports that said several firms were targetting vulnerable borrowers in the country and then going to extreme lengths to recover their money.

Also read Chinese national among 4 held in Hyderabad in loan apps scam

Cases of suicide

28-year-old man in Telangana lost his job during lockdown. He took a loan and fell into a debt trap. To repay this, he took loans from different apps offering quick loans. Soon, recovery agents were after him, sending messages and calling everyone on his call list. Humiliated, he committed suicide in December last year.

A woman in Indore, who had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 from an app, was harassed because she missed an EMI by a day. "They started sharing my photos, calling me a a fraud. They threatened me and said they would tell police and send collection agents to my home. They harassed people on my contacts list."

Cyberabad and Hyderabad police arrested 19 people from Hyderabad and Gurgaon in the nation-wide instant money-lending app scam in December 2020.