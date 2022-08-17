Gold prices on August 17: Rates remain unchanged, check city-wise price list here

Gold's price volatility is consistent on a global scale. The cost of yellow metal in the Indian market has not changed recently. As a result, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are currently worth Rs 48,180 and the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold is Rs 52,580 at the same time.

The purest gold is typically 24 carats, however due to its extreme softness, jewellery cannot be created from this gold. Therefore, jewellery is typically made of 22 carat gold.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,610 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,140.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,690 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,300. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,150. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,150.

Despite the fact that gold is seen as an inflation hedge, increased US interest rates make non-yielding bullion less appealing.