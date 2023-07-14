Headlines

From HDFC, PNB to IndusInd Bank: 5 banks offering low interest rates on home loans

Home loans: List of five banks offering low interest rates for homebuyers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Home loan: Purchasing your own home is a significant milestone and a decision that carries both financial and emotional weight. The sense of security that comes with owning a home makes it a cherished dream for many. With housing prices steadily rising, it is wise to seize the opportunity to make your dream home a reality as soon as possible.

When it comes to buying a home, most people rely on loans since the required amount is usually substantial. If you're in the process of preparing to buy your own house, you must be evaluating the loan offers provided by various banks.

Here, we'll take a look at information about five banks that currently offer some of the most affordable home loans. However, it's important to note that even after obtaining a home loan, a significant amount is required to cover expenses like down payment and registration fees. It's crucial to make proper financial arrangements before making the decision to buy a home.

HDFC Bank: Among the private sector banks, HDFC Bank offers some of the most competitive home loan interest rates. The interest rates start from just 8.45% and can go up to 9.85%.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank provides home loan interest rates ranging from 8.5% to 9.75%.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank offers an initial interest rate of 8.5% on home loans, with a maximum interest rate of 9.9%.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): As the second-largest state-run bank, PNB offers home loans starting at an initial rate of 8.6%. The maximum interest rate for PNB's home loans is 9.45%.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra provides home loan interest rates ranging from 8.6% to 10.3%.

It's crucial to highlight that your credit score plays a pivotal role in securing favorable loan terms. Banks are more likely to offer you the most affordable loans if you have a good credit score.

Remember to thoroughly evaluate these options and choose a home loan that aligns with your financial capabilities and long-term goals. With careful planning and the right loan offer, you can bring your dream of owning a home to fruition.

