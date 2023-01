Festival Calendar 2023: Lohri, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Eid, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, full list of Indian festivals

File photo

2023 has begun. We have compiled a list for you to know about the dates of the major festivals in 2023 such as Diwali 2023, Holi 2023, Durga Puja 2023, Navratri 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, Eid 2023, Janmashtami 2023, Raksha Bandhan 2023 and many more. There will be 17 holidays as per the Indian government in 2023. In addition, there are 31 restricted holidays that are voluntary and up to the employee as to whether they choose to use them on that specific day or not.

Therefore, to view the festival calendar list or calendar, scroll down.

January 2023

January 14 - Lohri

January 15 - Makar Sankranti / Pongal

January 26 - Basant Panchami

February 2023

05- February Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 18 - Mahashivaratri

March 2023

March 08 - Holi

March 22 - Chaitra Navratri

March 30 - Ram Navami

April 2023

April 04 - Mahavir Jayanti

07 April - Good Friday

April 09 - Easter

April 14 - Baisakhi

22 April - Akshaya Tritiya

22 April - Eid-ul-Fitr

May 2023

05 May - Buddha Purnima

June 2023

June 20 - Jagannath Rath Yatra

June 29 - Bakrid

July 2023

03 July - Guru Purnima

July 28 - Muharram

August 2023

August 21 - Nag Panchami

August 29 - Onam

August 30 - Raksha Bandhan

September 2023

September 07- Janmashtami

September 19 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2023

October 15 - Sharad Navratri

October 23 - Mahanavami

October 24 - Dussehra

October 28 - Valmiki Jayanti

November 2023

November 01 - Karva Chauth

November 10- Dhanteras

November 12 - Diwali

November 14 - Govardhan Puja

November 14 - Bhai Dooj

November 19 - Chhath Puja

November 19 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2023

December 25 - Christmas