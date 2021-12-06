Exchange 10 paisa coin for a good amount of money, know the process here

The 10 paisa coin released between 1957 to 1963 were made from copper-nickel metal.

If you are in possessioon of any 10 paisa coin released between 1957 to 1963 then you can sell them online and earn good amount of money. It is to be noted that 10 paisa coins were the the first coins released in republic India.

The decimal system was introduced in 1957 and Naye paise can be seen in different types of coins. After 1963, it was decided not to use the term anymore and only paise is being written on coins.

The 10 paisa coin released between 1957 to 1963 were made from copper-nickel metal. The weight of these coins is 5 grams and the diameter was 23 mm. These coins were minted at Bombay, Calcutta and Hyderabad.

On one side of the coin, you can see the Ashoka pillar and India and Bharat written and on the other side there is 10 Naye paise written in Devnagri script with “Rupaye ka dasvan bhag” minted on the coin. The bottom of the coin mention the year of the minting with the mintmark.

According to reports, you can now auction these coins online and earn good amount of money. Some reports claim that old and rare coins are sold for as much as Rs 1000. There are many websites which allow people to buy and sell old and rare coins and notes. All you need to do is log on these websites and register yourself as a seller. You will then have to upload the photo of the coin and the interested buyer will then contact you. Negotiate with the buyer and then sell your coin at a good price.