Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 was July 31.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

A message on social media claims that an income tax refund of Rs 15,490 has been approved for individual taxpayers. In order to get it, the viral message claim that people need to verify their bank account numbers if these are not correct. The message has also a link to verify the bank account.

"You have been approved an income tax refund of Rs. 15,490/-, the amount will be credited to your account shortly. Please verify your account number 5XXXXX6755. If this is not correct, please update your bank account information by visiting the link below," the viral message stated.

Fact Check

The viral message turned out to be fake. The central government's nodal agency's fact check department has refuted the viral message. It said that Income Tax has not sent this message. "A viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of Rs 15,490," PIB said in a tweet, adding that, "Income Tax has not sent this message."

It asked people to beware of such scams and refrain from sharing their personal information. The deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 was July 31. Now, the I-T department will provide IT refunds for eligible taxpayers. However, it is to be noted that the Income Tax automatically credits refunds in your account. It doesn’t ask taxpayers to click on any link.

Record 6.77 crore ITRs were filed for AY 2023-24 till July 31, the I-T department said on Tuesday. The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2023 with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.

READ | DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

‘Who gave swords, weapons to religious yatris?’: Union Minister’s stern remark on Haryana violence

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

