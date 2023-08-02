DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 was July 31.

A message on social media claims that an income tax refund of Rs 15,490 has been approved for individual taxpayers. In order to get it, the viral message claim that people need to verify their bank account numbers if these are not correct. The message has also a link to verify the bank account.

"You have been approved an income tax refund of Rs. 15,490/-, the amount will be credited to your account shortly. Please verify your account number 5XXXXX6755. If this is not correct, please update your bank account information by visiting the link below," the viral message stated.

Fact Check

The viral message turned out to be fake. The central government's nodal agency's fact check department has refuted the viral message. It said that Income Tax has not sent this message. "A viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of Rs 15,490," PIB said in a tweet, adding that, "Income Tax has not sent this message."

A viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of 15,490.PIBFactCheck



from sharing your personal information. pic.twitter.com/dsRPkhO3gg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 2, 2023

It asked people to beware of such scams and refrain from sharing their personal information. The deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 was July 31. Now, the I-T department will provide IT refunds for eligible taxpayers. However, it is to be noted that the Income Tax automatically credits refunds in your account. It doesn’t ask taxpayers to click on any link.

Record 6.77 crore ITRs were filed for AY 2023-24 till July 31, the I-T department said on Tuesday. The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2023 with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.

READ | DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth