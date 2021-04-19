Big news for SBI customers as bank issues alert for digital transactions - Details here

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has once again cautioned its 45 million customers against online fraud practices. There is no denying the fact that banking facilities have improved significantly with the launch of online banking, but it has also created new difficulties for the account holders. This is the reason why several banks and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself keep on issuing alerts for their customers from time to time regarding the digital frad.

SBI warning against increasing cases of fraud

SBI has once again cautioned its customers about the fast-growing banking fraud. These days people are availing banking facilities from their mobile through different apps, but if you are also among those who keep your banking related information in your smartphone then you should remain extra cautious.

SBI alert

For its part, SBI has said that people must remain alert against the rapidly growing cases of banking fraud. The bank said in an alert that the customers must not keep any confidential information in their smartphone. SBI has warned that if you save your banking PIN, debit card, credit card information and its password, CVV, etc. in the mobile then you are more at risk of becoming a victim of digital fraud. According to SBI, you should delete all banking-related information from your mobile immediately.