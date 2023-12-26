Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days; check full list

Personal Finance
Key bank holidays in India include Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Christmas on December 25.
In January 2024, banks across India will be closed for a total of 16 days. Individuals with urgent banking requirements should take note of the scheduled holiday dates. While physical branches will be inaccessible on these specified holidays, essential digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will remain operational without any disruption.
Moreover, banks observe closures on various religious festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, Buddha Purnima, among others. It's important to remember that the dates of these festivals fluctuate annually.
Bank Holidays in January 2024
The RBI classifies holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.