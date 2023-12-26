Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days; check full list

Key bank holidays in India include Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Christmas on December 25.

In January 2024, banks across India will be closed for a total of 16 days. Individuals with urgent banking requirements should take note of the scheduled holiday dates. While physical branches will be inaccessible on these specified holidays, essential digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will remain operational without any disruption.

Key bank holidays in India include Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Christmas on December 25.

Moreover, banks observe closures on various religious festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, Buddha Purnima, among others. It's important to remember that the dates of these festivals fluctuate annually.

Bank Holidays in January 2024

January 01 (Monday)- New Year’s Day

January 07 (Sunday)

January 11 (Thursday)- Missionary Day (Mizoram)

January 12 (Friday)- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal)

January 13 (Saturday)- Second Saturday

January 14 (Sunday)

January 15 (Monday)- Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)

January 16 (Tuesday)- Tusu Puja (West Bengal and Assam)

January 17 (Wednesday)- Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 21 (Sunday)

January 23 (Tuesday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 25 (Thursday)- State Day (Himachal Pradesh)

January 26 (Friday)- Republic Day

January 27 (Saturday)-Fourth Saturday

January 28 (Sunday)

January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Assam)

The RBI classifies holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.