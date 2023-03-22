Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Bank Holidays April 2023: Check out the complete list of days banks will remain closed

The start of a new financial year in India means that changes affecting people's lives and wallets are expected. The month of April is especially important as it marks the beginning of FY 2023-24. This month is also filled with numerous bank holidays, making it essential to check the Bank Holiday List in April before completing any critical banking tasks.

The Reserve Bank of India releases the list of bank holidays every month to avoid inconveniencing customers due to the closure of banks. April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including several festivals, birth anniversaries, and weekends. Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and Ambedkar Jayanti are some of the festivals and anniversaries that will cause banks to be closed for many days. To avoid any issues with banking tasks such as depositing checks or withdrawing money, it is important to consult the list of bank holidays provided by the RBI.

While bank holidays can cause disruptions, online facilities such as net banking and mobile banking remain operational, ensuring customers can transact between accounts. Additionally, ATMs can be used to overcome cash shortages, and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is an easy way to make and receive payments.

The Bank Holiday April 2023 list is as follows:

1. April 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh, due to annual closing.

2. April 2, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

3. April 4, 2023 - Banks will be closed in various cities due to Mahavir Jayanti.

4. April 5, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

5. April 7, 2023 - Good Friday will cause banks to be closed nationwide, except for Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

6. April 8, 2023 - The second Saturday will cause banks to be closed nationwide.

7. April 9, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

8. April 14, 2023 - Banks will be closed nationwide, except for Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla, due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

9. April 15, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year.

10. April 16, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

11. April 18, 2023 - Shab-e-Qadr will cause banks to be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

12. April 21, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

13. April 22, 2023 - Banks will be closed in several places due to Eid and the fourth Saturday.

14. April 23, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

15. April 30, 2023 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the country.

It is important to be aware of bank holidays in April 2023 to avoid disruptions and inconveniences while dealing with banking tasks. Although banks will be closed on most of these days, online facilities and ATMs remain operational, and UPI can be used to make payments.

